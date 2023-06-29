LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing child endangerment charges after his brother shot himself in the head with a gun the suspect left loaded on a bed, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Monday, June 26, at around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 5200 block of Edmund Street, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard, after reports that a person was shot.

The report stated that when officers arrived, the scene was “extremely chaotic.” A Hispanic man, later identified as Javier Campos, stood by the door and refused to walk away from the apartment toward officers.

According to the report, Campos was detained, and officers found his 15-year-old brother inside the apartment. The boy had been shot in the face and was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers on the scene saw a hole in a door and a broken mirror. Large amounts of blood covered the apartment, the report stated.

According to the report, officers were told that the gun was unaccounted for and that Campos had told one of his brother’s friends to hide it. The friend led detectives to the gun via a Facetime call.

The report stated that the gun was hidden in a black bag under a bush near one of the apartment buildings. The gun’s serial number had been “obliterated.”

The report stated that the younger brother of Campos and the victim was out of the house with their mother when the victim Facetimed him, telling them that he had accidentally shot himself.

According to the report, Campos initially told police that they were victims of a robbery, before changing the story to an accidental shooting. He told police that he was in the apartment with the victim and the victim’s two friends, and was on the couch with one of the friends when they heard a gunshot.

Campos told police that he “immediately became enraged” and punched a hole in a door. The report stated that he told the victim, “What is wrong with you? Why you [sic] playing with my gun [sic]?” rather than giving his younger brother medical care.

A teen witness told police that Campos “lost his temper” and “began to punch everything.” Campos denied knowing where the gun came from or ever handling it.

According to the report, Campos then told one of the other teens in the apartment to hide the gun, saying “Get rid of that [expletive] cause the cops are coming. If you don’t want to go to jail, you better get the [expletive] out of here.”

Campos packed the gun into a small bag and gave it to one of the teens, the report stated. The teen told police that he wasn’t sure what to do, and threw the back under a bush before meeting up with the other unidentified teen for a ride home.

The report stated that the other teen had been friends with the victim for several years and that he had been staying at the apartment since Saturday, June 24. He told police that he and the victim were in the bedroom when Campos walked in, saying “The gun is on the bed, don’t mess with it. A bullet is in the chamber.”

According to the report, the victim replied, “Alright that’s cool.”

The teen told police that he was playing on his phone on one of the bedroom’s two beds while the victim played with the laser on the firearm. According to the report, the teen heard the victim say something that sounded like “people don’t know how to control themselves on pills,” before the victim put the firearm under his chin with his finger on the trigger.

The report stated that the victim will “often handle the firearm with his finger on the trigger even after being told he should not,” according to the teen witness.

According to the report, the teen then “heard a loud sound,” and saw that the victim had shot himself in the head. The teen ran out of the room, screaming to Campos that the victim had shot himself.

The report said the teen “wanted to stay and help, but [Campos] was scaring him,” so he called his mother to be picked up. He told police he felt he needed to leave before he was hurt. He later met up with the teen who hid the gun to go home.

According to the report, both teen witnesses told the police they believed Campos and the victim were on Xanex.

The report stated that police found more than a dozen hand-pressed pills of an unknown substance in a search of the apartment.

Campos was arrested for child endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun with an obliterated serial number. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was later released with the bail conditions of no firearms and to stay out of trouble.

His next status check is scheduled for July 25 at 8:30 a.m.