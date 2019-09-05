Las Vegas student named top fundraiser in the country for Kids Heart Challenge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local fifth grader took top honors for the 2018-2019 Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser. Brennan Rosenberg was named the top fundraiser in the nation after raising over $28,000 during Southern Highlands Preparatory School’s fundraiser this spring.

Brennan was honored with the award during the Youth Market annual staff meeting in Phoenix, AZ last month.

His passion for this cause is personal. Brennan was born with a rare heart condition called Ebstein’s Anomaly. Every few months, Brennan has to wear a heart monitor for a full 24 hours, and soon he will have to undergo open heart valve surgery.

Even though he can’t run long distances or play contact sports, he loves watching sports and shooting hoops in his backyard every day. Brennan says he participates in the Kids Heart Challenge because he wants to help other kids, just like him, get better and love life as much as he does.

“I want people to know how good the American Heart Association is and how much they help people with heart disease, and help healthy people prevent heart disease,” says Brennan. “The Kids Heart Challenge helps you exercise to keep your heart healthy and you can help kids with heart disease.”

You can find more information about the Kids Heart Challenge by clicking here. you can also click here if you would like to make a donation to the American Heart Association.