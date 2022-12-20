LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Starbucks store has become the first in Nevada to win the vote to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

On Tuesday evening, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) counted the ballots for the Rainbow Boulevard and Oakey Boulevard Starbucks store’s union election.

In a vote of 11 to seven, the partners won the vote becoming the first Starbucks store in Nevada to win their union vote.

“It feels beyond amazing to finally be a part of something like this,” Larissa Elkins, barista at the Rainbow and Oakey store said. “Partners are finally standing up for themselves and speaking out and having a fair and even part in the workplace with this union and I can’t wait for other stores to join us!”

The Las Vegas store is one of over 270 Starbucks stores in the U.S. to successfully unionize.