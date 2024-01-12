LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and a local soccer program is expanding to meet the demand.

Soccer Stars, which was started by Kevin and Dawn Bradford is joining forces with Amazing Athletes to help inspire kids to lead active lives. The educational soccer program goes into daycares, schools, recreational centers, and camps to teach the fundamentals of the sport. Kids as young as one and two years old can be coached.

Kevin Bradford told 8 News Now it is expanding to four new locations throughout the valley with places in Henderson and North Las Vegas. Even some high-profile names have joined the program.

“We had four of the Las Vegas Knights players sign their kids up and they did our soccer league and facilities we go to. We got to know them, and stuff and they are so interested in it and get their kids started early,” Bradford said.

Besides soccer, nine other sports are offered so kids can learn in a fun, non-competitive educational environment. As the kids get older they can go on to join local leagues or possibly national teams.