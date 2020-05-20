Las Vegas resorts prepare to reopen; Venetian latest to announce plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It does not look like Nevada’s hotel-casinos will be open for Memorial Day weekend, but while no official date has been set, many properties are starting to take reservations.

The Venetian is the latest resort to announce its reopening plans. It is starting to accept reservations for June 1st, which is when it hopes to reopen. Many properties on the Las Vegas Strip and across the Valley are looking at the same timeframe, and they have similar safety protocols.

To combat COVID-19, the Venetian has launched the “Venetian Clean” program. It includes thermal cameras, masks for guests and strict physical distancing at the front desk, casino floor and restaurants. Additionally, all team members are being tested for the virus.

Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts have announced similar guidelines. Some visitors are up for the changes.

Courtesy: Venetian Resort website

“Whatever they do to help people feel more comfortable, especially in the beginning to start the economy back and get people back into the hotels and the casinos, I think it’s a good thing,” said Florida resident Ken Susterka.”The faster our economy opens, the better.”

But not everyone is as enthusiastic.

“I wouldn’t go to a casino, personally, even if they’re open, any time soon, possibly any time this year,” said California resident Raquel Araujo.

Wynn Las Vegas appears to have rooms available starting June 1st. Treasure Island is accepting reservations for as early as May 26th. Caesars Palace is eyeing a late-May or early-June reopening. Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa also plans to open soon and is feeling optimistic.

Wynn’s reservation calendar

“We have gone out and done quite a bit of research with our customers,” said Frank J. Fertitta III, CEO of Red Rock Resorts. “I can tell you that about 80 percent of them were very positive about returning to visit our properties within two weeks of reopening.”

Many guests cannot wait to come back.

“I think it’s time to reopen, absolutely,” Susterka said.

The Venetian has also launched a new initiative called “Share the Love.” For every suite night booked through the program, the resort will donate a free night, up to 50,000 nights total, to be used by a first responder or essential worker. It is a way to say thank you to those on the front lines battling the coronavirus.

For more information, click here. To see if you qualify, click here.