Las Vegas resorts celebrate Class of 2020 with special marquee messages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) has partnered with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and resort partners along the famous Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street and throughout Clark County to offer congratulatory messages to the Class of 2020.

Several resorts and properties will display messages on their marquees to CCSD’s Class of 2020 on the final scheduled day of class.

PARTICIPATING PROPERTIES:

Aria Resort and Casino

Bellagio Hotel and Casino

Cannery Hotel and Casino

Delano Las Vegas

Excalibur Hotel and Casino

Fashion Show Mall

Fremont Hotel and Casino

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino

Luxor Hotel and Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

MGM Grand Las Vegas

New York-New York Hotel and Casino

NoMad Las Vegas

Park MGM Las Vegas

Plaza Hotel and Casino

Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Suncoast Hotel and Casino

The Mirage

The Orleans Hotel and Casino

The Signature at MGM

Vdara Hotel and Spa

Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino

CCSD schools have been forced to postpone the previously scheduled graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After meeting with high school seniors, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara and school principals are working on plans for in-person graduation ceremonies for these deserving graduates later this summer.