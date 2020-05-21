Las Vegas resorts celebrate Class of 2020 with special marquee messages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) has partnered with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and resort partners along the famous Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street and throughout Clark County to offer congratulatory messages to the Class of 2020.
Several resorts and properties will display messages on their marquees to CCSD’s Class of 2020 on the final scheduled day of class.
PARTICIPATING PROPERTIES:
- Aria Resort and Casino
- Bellagio Hotel and Casino
- Cannery Hotel and Casino
- Delano Las Vegas
- Excalibur Hotel and Casino
- Fashion Show Mall
- Fremont Hotel and Casino
- Gold Coast Hotel and Casino
- Luxor Hotel and Casino
- Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
- MGM Grand Las Vegas
- New York-New York Hotel and Casino
- NoMad Las Vegas
- Park MGM Las Vegas
- Plaza Hotel and Casino
- Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall
- Suncoast Hotel and Casino
- The Mirage
- The Orleans Hotel and Casino
- The Signature at MGM
- Vdara Hotel and Spa
- Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino
CCSD schools have been forced to postpone the previously scheduled graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After meeting with high school seniors, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara and school principals are working on plans for in-person graduation ceremonies for these deserving graduates later this summer.