LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new survey places Las Vegas at No. 156 out of 182 in a look at the safest cities to call home.

Henderson (No. 41), North Las Vegas (No. 70) and Reno (No. 135) all scored better in results that clearly tilted toward the safety of smaller cities. The biggest city in the Top 10 was Raleigh, North Carolina, which had a population of about 470,000 in 2020.

The survey published by WalletHub took a wide-ranging look at crime, traffic safety, financial safety and even natural disasters to rank 182 cities — the 150 largest cities, plus a selection of smaller cities so that there were at least two places from each state.

Financial safety factors had a negative impact on the Southern Nevada cities included in the survey, but Henderson and North Las Vegas scored well in the “Home & Community Safety” category.

Home & Community Safety accounted for half of the overall score, with natural disaster risk weighted at 30% of the score and financial risks at 20%. A total of 42 factors were considered in assigning scores.

The rankings showed the following as the safest cities, with 2020 population numbers in parentheses:

Columbia, Maryland (pop.: 105,412) Nashua, New Hampshire (89,052) Laredo, Texas (260,571) Portland, Maine (66,706) Warwick, Rhode Island (81,043) Yonkers, New York (200,183) Gilbert, Arizona (248,349) Burlington, Vermont (42,645) Raleigh, North Carolina (469,698) Lewiston, Maine (36,158)

Las Vegas ranked above eight cities that are larger, including Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

The rankings breakdown for each category are shown below for the Nevada cities included in the survey. See the full “Safest Cities in America” report on WalletHub’s website.

St. Louis was ranked at the bottom of the survey, ahead of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, San Bernardino, California, Detroit and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Some bigger stories that scored well in the survey include San Diego (No. 48) and San Antonio (No. 86). Closer to Las Vegas, Phoenix ranked at No. 113, and Salt Lake City was at No. 65.

Las Vegas placed between Milwaukee and Colorado Springs.