Las Vegas Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after arrest in deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team has released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, following a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The team took to Twitter to make the official announcement Tuesday evening.

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

This comes after police say Rugg’s caused an early-morning crash while driving along Rainbow and Spring Valley in his Chevrolet Corvette when he hit a Toyota Rav 4 from behind.

A 23-year old female victim was behind the wheel of the Toyota and was killed after her vehicle caught on fire.

It took investigators more than 12 hours to examine the scene of the crash and remove the female victim from the Toyota after it caught fire.

Police add that Rugg’s remained at the scene of the crash and showed signs of impairment.

Rugg’s was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

He now faces a charge of DUI resulting in death.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the team issued a statement saying “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”