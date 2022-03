LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— After a two-year hiatus, Project 150’s Las Vegas prom closet has returned.

Local high schoolers had the opportunity on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick out free prom outfits.

Both girls and boys got to take their pick out of thousands of gently used dresses, tuxedos, suits, and accessories.

Organizers say they’re so excited to be able to put this event on again.

The event was free to high school students who showed their student ID.