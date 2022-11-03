A fence separates pedestrians and bike riders from the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. (Photo: Chris Underwood)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after a high-speed crash in the south Las Vegas valley.

A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The Cadillac slammed into the barriers and was projected into the air over the railroad tracks, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their death marks the 126th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction.

The crash is still under investigation. No other details were released.