LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an Endangered missing juvenile, stating he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Jayklen Alston was last seen on April. 22 in Las Vegas, wearing no shirt, black sweatpants, and black ‘Jordan’ shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.