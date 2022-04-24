LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered juvenile. Police say he may possibly be in severe and emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Jamari Thorns was last seen on April. 23 near the 4000 block of University Center Drive in Las Vegas. According to police, he was wearing a dark blue and light grey puffy jacket and stonewashed jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Jamari Thorns and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact

the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.