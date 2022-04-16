Las Vegas (KLAS)– On April, 15 at approximately 9:48 a.m. an individual was caught on camera aiming a firearm at employees at a business on the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard, according to Las Vegas metro police.

The individual reportedly stole several items of merchandise before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the suspect has been described as a black male between 20 and 30-years-old, with a thin frame, wearing a camouflage sweatshirt over a multi-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or

visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.