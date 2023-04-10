LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a woman who they say committed multiple thefts at a local business.

Police said that the woman, pictured below, robbed a business on the 7000 block of West Tropical Parkway in March 2023. She allegedly threatened employees there in order to escape.

Source: LVMPD

Source: LVMPD

Source: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.