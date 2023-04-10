LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a woman who they say committed multiple thefts at a local business.
Police said that the woman, pictured below, robbed a business on the 7000 block of West Tropical Parkway in March 2023. She allegedly threatened employees there in order to escape.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.