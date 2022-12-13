LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 73-year-old woman who has been missing since the day after Thanksgiving.
Madeline Haferkamp was last Nov. 25 around 4:45 a.m. near the 5500 block of Bisset Avenue, near Patrick Lane and Jones Boulevard.
She is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.