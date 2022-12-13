LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 73-year-old woman who has been missing since the day after Thanksgiving.

Madeline Haferkamp was last Nov. 25 around 4:45 a.m. near the 5500 block of Bisset Avenue, near Patrick Lane and Jones Boulevard.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Madeline Haferkamp was last seen early Nov. 25. (LVMPD)

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.