LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect accused in a business robbery on New Year’s Day.

Armed suspect accused of New Year’s Day robbery. (LVMPD)

Police said it happened after the suspect entered a business near the 3800 block of East Sunset Road and pulled a gun out and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as an adult man between the ages of 18 to 25, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a black and gray hoodie, white surgical mask, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.