LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, on April. 22, a man entered a business near Warnock Road and West Desert Inn Road, flashing a weapon and demanding money from an employee.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic or black male adult with a thin build, wearing a white shirt, black hoodie, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or

visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.