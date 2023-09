LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a reported shooting near downtown Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the reported shooting was in the 1400 block of Fremont Street, near 14th Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Police said that no injuries were reported and no suspect was in custody at the time of publication.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to “heavy police presence.”

This is an ongoing investigation.