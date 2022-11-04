LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was critically injured Thursday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

Around 9:38 p.m., the woman was on a sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue. She tried to cross Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2010 Toyota Camry hit her, police said.

After the crash, the Toyota kept driving south and left the crash scene.

The driver, Oscar Pena, 37, was found at his residence nearby and taken into custody. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on DUI and hit-and-run-related charges.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she remains in critical condition.

A booking photo for Pena was not immediately available.