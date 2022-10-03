LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A marked Las Vegas Metropolitan police vehicle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to police.

The marked LVMPD vehicle crashed with another vehicle near Harmon and Eastern avenues just before 10 a.m., police said.

The officer involved was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, and the other driver was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.