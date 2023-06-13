LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A multiple-vehicle crash has left one person dead and multiple others injured, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Tomiyaus Lane at around 11:42 a.m.

According to the LVMPD, multiple people were taken to Sunrise Hospital Trauma and one person was pronounced dead.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions on Warm Springs Road at the intersection. Police advise drivers to avoid the area as the incident is still being investigated.

