LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau.

The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including:

Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Resisting a public officer with a firearm

Reckless driving

Driving with a suspended license

Driving a vehicle with expired plates or registration

Driving a vehicle without proof of insurance

Improperly displaying license plates

A tweet from the bureau indicated that officers tried to pull the motorcyclist over when the person tried to speed away while flipping them off.

“I bet this rider is second guessing his decision. Many lives were saved by this arrest,” the tweet partially read. “This is not a sign for you to speed off at a high rate of speed, then #givethebird to the Officer. Welp our bird in the sky, saw you and your speed was 115MPH!”

8 News Now has reached out to police for more information.