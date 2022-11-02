LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man previously accused of domestic violence is now accused of trying to fight his stepson and stabbing him after it was revealed the man had hit his mother, according to an arrest report.

Kory Graham, 45, is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping.

On Oct. 31 around 3 p.m., police responded to a residence near Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway after a woman called police and said her brother and Graham were going to “settle beef,” the report said.

The woman said the two were going to fight because the brother had just found out that Graham had hit their mother, according to the report.

The brother told police that he came home from school around 3:30 p.m. when he and Graham agreed to fight with boxing gloves, the report said. The brother’s date of birth was redacted, but his birth year indicates he is 18 or 19 years old.

Graham said he wanted to fight outside the residence but when the brother said he wanted to fight inside, Graham allegedly began insulting him and pushed him, the report said.

The brother tried to leave before Graham blocked the front door, pulled out a knife, and stabbed him in his chest and temple. Graham allegedly told him “he could bleed out,” the report said.

The victim punched Graham and was able to escape. He was stabbed roughly seven to nine times, according to the report.

Police later found that Graham had been involved in “several” domestic violence incidents in the past, the most recent being when he stabbed his wife in April, the report said. In that incident, he was charged with attempted murder and domestic battery, but the case was dismissed.

Graham refused to speak to detectives about the incident.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he was being held Wednesday on $250,000 bail.