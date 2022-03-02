LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man fired several gunshots at police officers and a helicopter before being taken into custody, officials said.

Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to several calls for an illegal shooting near downtown Las Vegas around noon Saturday.

Officers determined the gunshots were coming from a home near Harris Avenue and Paniflow Street. The area is not far from the intersection of Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue.

As officers in Metro’s helicopter arrived, they reported that the shooter, later identified as Gabriel Razo, 23, was shooting at them from below. A sergeant in the helicopter was able to relay a description to officers on the ground, a report said.

Due to Razo reportedly shorting toward the air unit, the pilot decided to fly at a higher altitude in an attempt to avoid the bullets, police said.

A SWAT team arrived, taking Razo into custody. The entire incident lasted about two hours from the time of the first call.

Police interviewed a handful of officers who responded. Several said they heard the ricochet of gunshots being fired at them as they took cover behind their cruisers. One officer noted hearing the “sounds of ‘whizzing’ over his head while gunshots were being fired by the suspect,” a report noted.

Police searched the home, finding a black Omega handgun and two empty firearm magazines. Police located nearly 200 cartridge cases in the home, police said.

Razo faces eight counts of assault with use of a deadly weapon where the victim is a first responder and eight counts of attempted murder.

A judge set Razo’s bail at $250,000. He remained in custody as of Wednesday.