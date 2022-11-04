LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing endangered teenager.

Timothy Miller, 17, was last seen Oct. 31 around 6:20 p.m. near Charleston and Jones boulevards.

He might exhibit aggressive behavior, might be in severe emotional distress, and need medical assistance. You should not approach him and contact police immediately instead.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion.

Timothy Miller, 17, has been missing since Halloween. (LVMPD)

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.