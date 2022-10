LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m.

No other details were released.

Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near the south valley, according to police.

This is a developing story.