UPDATE: At around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Metro police said they had taken a suspect into custody following a barricade incident in the east valley.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a barricade situation in the east valley on Tuesday evening.

It took place near Mesa Vista Avenue and Mountain Vista Street just after 9 p.m.

Metro police SWAT was also called in to investigate the incident.

At the time officers were attempting to take an “outstanding suspect” into custody.

No other details have been released at this time.