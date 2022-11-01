LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ex-felon is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas man experiencing homelessness 32 times, killing him.

Armando Padron, 37, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas Metro police officers were investigating a stabbing at Lewis Family Park on Oct. 26 when they found the victim, Jackie Ward, dead inside an encampment nearby. Ward had suffered several stab wounds to his chest, neck, shoulder, butt, and hand, according to an arrest report.

An autopsy later found that Ward had been stabbed 32 times, the report said.

The day after Ward’s body was discovered, officers responded to a domestic violence call near the crime scene after a man called to report he was arguing with Padron, his son. He told police his son had left the house and normally carried a knife, the report said.

The man told police that Padron had been staying with him for a few months after getting out of jail, during which he had made “numerous statements” about “stabbing and wanting to stab people,” the report said.

The man said he makes sure there are no knives in the house and is afraid Padron would hurt him, according to the report.

Padron’s father told police he has taken away knives that his son had brought home before, the report said.

Police found a knife that had “apparent blood and grey hairs on the handle” in the home.

Padron has previously faced charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, battery domestic violence, and DUI.

He was initially arrested on a charge of failing to update an address change as an ex-felon. He refused to answer questions from police.

Padron was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he was being held Tuesday.