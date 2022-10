LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist was critically injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley.

The bicyclist was hit at around 5:42 a.m. near Cimarron Road and Rochelle Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected.

The intersection of Cimarron and Rochelle is closed in all directions.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.