LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of fatally stabbing a man earlier this week.

On Tuesday, May 30, at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of A Street near Washington Avenue after a report of a man, believed to be in his 50s, on the ground bleeding.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said that the victim and the suspect got into an argument that turned physical. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim several times causing him to fall to the ground, police said. The suspect then fled the area.

During the investigation, detectives identified Jesse Del Rosario, 43, as the suspect in the stabbing. Del Rosario was arrested on May 31 and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Del Rosario is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and battery on a protected person. As of publication, he is still being held in CCDC. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.