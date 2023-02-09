Cobre Clark faces a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly selling the drugs that killed a woman last year. (LVMPD/KLAS)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson man in connection with a woman’s overdose death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Cobre Clark faces a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly selling the drugs that killed a woman last year, documents said.

On Feb. 25, 2022, a woman overdosed inside a home in Henderson, records showed. The woman’s name and the location were redacted in court documents.

A search of the home found several suspected illicit fentanyl pills and liquid fentanyl, investigators said. Illicit fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to drug officials.

A woman later told police she purchased what “she believed to be” opioids from Clark, detectives said. The woman said she met Clark on Feb. 23, 2022, at a gas station near Russell and Pecos roads. She said she purchased 15 pills.

“[The woman] stated that [the victim] was extremely worried about taking ‘fake pills’ made with fentanyl,” detectives said. “[The victim] expressed many times to [the woman] her concerns.”

Investigators said one of the women then googled what real Oxycodone pills would look like versus fentanyl pills.

“Through your declarant’s past investigations, your declarant learned that victims did these Google searches just prior to their deaths,” the investigator said.

A woman, believed to be the victim but unclear due to the heavily redacted document, found a hair in one of the pills and was cautioned not to take it because “that just didn’t seem right and… they could be counterfeit,” police said.

No one heard from the victim afterward.

For several months, Metro investigators conducted surveillance on Clark and obtained evidence, including text and Facebook messages. They interviewed Clark at his work in October.

“Clark is not a drug user; just occasionally helps people out with what he described as ‘those pills’ and ‘little blue things,’” police said. “Clark knows these ‘little blue things’ as Oxycodone 30s.”

Police suspect Clark was allegedly selling fentanyl pills after the woman’s death.

“It should be noted that Clark contacted [the woman] as soon as two days prior to your declarant making contact with him and seizing his cellular phone,” police said. “This shows that Clark is still involved in the sales of illegal controlled substances even after being aware that someone, specifically [the victim] died from the Oxycodone pills that he sells. This shows that Clark has no disregard or remorse to the fact that he is selling, what he specifically called ‘dirty things,’ i.e., pressed Oxycodone pills, to people even after being aware that someone has died from ingesting them.”

On Friday, Feb. 3, Metro police arrested Clark on a warrant in Henderson. Though Metro police investigated the death, the case is in Henderson Justice Court.

Judge David Gibson set bail at $20,000. Records show Clark was released from custody on Tuesday and was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet.