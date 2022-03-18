LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Philharmonic is gearing up for a special concert Saturday night dedicated to Ukraine, where a few local members are from the country that is facing devastation for the last several weeks.

Saturday night’s concert will have a different tune along with emotion.

The Ukrainian national anthem will be conducted by Taras Krysa, whose father is Ukrainian, and whose mom is Russian.

“It’s a very beautiful culture that deserves to have a lot more recognition, I wish it was not under those circumstances,” said Krysa.

Krysa still has family stuck in Ukraine but wants to do anything he can to stand up to the atrocities being forced on Ukrainians by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“If it’s possible there, if we don’t stand up to it, it’s possible here too,” Krysa added.

Myroslava Khomik is also from Ukraine and will be dressed in her traditional clothing for Saturday’s concert. She will be embracing her Ukrainian culture proudly from thousands of miles away.

“For a while, I couldn’t even hold the violin because nothing seems to make sense anymore, but we do seem to find solace in making music together,” said Khomik.

If residents would like to attend the concert, it will be at the Smith Center at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 19.