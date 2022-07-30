LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Tourism is finally recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic with the desire to travel and enjoy a vacation stronger than ever. According to an internal report from the flight and hotel search engine, Jetcost, Las Vegas is one of the top U.S destinations for Europeans and Americans.

According to Jetcost, flight searches for the month of August 2022 show that a large majority of European and American tourists are choosing Las Vegas as their vacation destination.

The U.S is the number one top searched non-European country for Europeans and the sixth most searched in the world for August 2022, according to Jetcost.

According to Jetcost, Las Vegas is the fifth most searched U.S destination for British tourists, the seventh for German and French tourists, the eighth for Italian tourists, and the ninth for Spanish tourists.

Las Vegas is not only one of the top U.S vacation destinations for Europeans, but also for Americans. Las Vegas ranks sixth in terms of searches for Americans. According to Jetcost, the top worldwide destinations most searched by Americans for August 2022 include:

New York Madrid Miami Orlando Cancun Las Vegas Las Angeles

Las Vegas is also among 12 other U.S cities in the top 25 most searched in the world.

According to Jetcost, searches for flights have increased by 250%, while searches for hotels have increased by 330% in the first seven months of 2022. Searches for August 2022 vacations are already 30% above those from August 2019.

Users are also spending 50% more time searching for different solutions, budgets, and alternative dates in order to find the best offer that suits their needs.