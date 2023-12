Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas’ favorite sourdough pizza shop, Yukon Pizza, is celebrating one whole year as a brick-and-mortar restaurant this weekend. It all started when Founder Alex White’s Great-Great-Grandpa Gilbert started the family yeast culture during the Yukon Goldrush.

Yukon Pizza’s all-day celebration on Saturday, December 9 will include food specials, $1 slices, raffle prizes and the shop’s second annual toy drive for local children in need.