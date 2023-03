Las Vegas(KLAS)-“High Tea in the Sky” boozy tea party will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Legacy Club inside Circa.

Ryan Clark, Lead Bartender at Legacy Club, shakes up cocktails such as “Royal Tea,” “Afternoon Fizz” and “We’re All Mad Here.”

Tickets $125 plus LET tax.