Las Vegas(KLAS)-Akin Cooperative, downtown’s local creative collective, is celebrating its 1 year anniversary on Saturday, August 12th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will include giveaways, a bar with beer, wine, and mocktails, along with food and beverage pairings. Guests will also get a chance to meet some of the local makers insider the space, while supporting the local creative community and economy. Owner, Jen Taler joined Roqui Theus to kick things off.