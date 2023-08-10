Las Vegas(KLAS)-Akin Cooperative, downtown’s local creative collective, is celebrating its 1 year anniversary on Saturday, August 12th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will include giveaways, a bar with beer, wine, and mocktails, along with food and beverage pairings. Guests will also get a chance to meet some of the local makers insider the space, while supporting the local creative community and economy. Owner, Jen Taler joined Roqui Theus to kick things off.
You’re Invited to Celebrate Akin Cooperative’s 1 Year Anniversary
