Getting warmer, not cooler
Las Vegas Great Santa Run offers prizes to top fundraisers in virtual event
Cybersecurity expert explains how to shop safely online during Amazon Prime Day
Pedestrian struck, killed near Nellis, Flamingo
New life possible for 76-year-old Huntridge Theater
Top Stories
Getting warmer, not cooler
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, October 12th
Stuck with hotter days!
Tracking the Tropics: Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Executive Director for Red Cross Southern Nevada chats with 8 News Now from Louisiana as Hurricane Delta makes landfall
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, October 9th
Top Stories
Knights land star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, send Nate Schmidt to Vancouver
Raiders players celebrate after win over Chiefs
Dodgers make another run at NLCS
Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
Top Stories
Exploring the new Salvation Army thrift store on Silverado
Adventure ready gear at Makeshift Union Cutting & Grooming
Ways to boost your mental health
Your Insurance Agency & P3 Health Partners on accessing health care
Eco Electric on checking your GFCI receptacles
Shop on a budget while giving back at the Salvation Army Thrift Store
Your Insurance Agency & P3 Health Partners on accessing health care
Oct 13, 2020 / 06:26 AM PDT
Oct 13, 2020 / 06:29 AM PDT
Learn more at YIALV.com
DMV temporarily expands early weekday, Saturday services as voter registration deadlines near
Biden has slight edge in Florida in NewsNation/Emerson College poll
Watch: Kanye West calls for write-in votes in first 2020 campaign ad
Ivanka Trump brings father’s campaign messages to Nevada
President Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House physician says
President Trump holds rally in Florida, Dem. nominee Biden campaigned in Ohio
Nevada Secretary of State issues statement on ballot material errors in Lyon, Humboldt counties
Police: Cheaper rooms are a factor in violent crime spike
Wrongfully convicted Nevada woman receives $2.8M in settlement following new state law
The Strip’s reputation at stake as police continue fight against violence
CDC declaration will help tenants avoid eviction when state’s eviction moratorium expires this week
Live entertainment making its way back to the Las Vegas Strip
