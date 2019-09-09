Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Update: Coroner identifies 19-year-old woman shot and killed in North Las Vegas
Top Stories
Local law enforcement supports Nevada Special Olympics during fun event
Teacher gives birth on sidewalk in front of school
Oil drilling plan near Utah monument draws tribal opposition
Sword and Shield: Former Broncos, Raiders players gather in Las Vegas
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019
Top Stories
Dorian makes landfall in Nova Scotia
Top Stories
Losing the 100s next week
Rainy weather, lightning moves through Las Vegas valley
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, September 5th
WATCH: Carolinas coast braces for flooding, hazards from Dorian
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Rafael Nadal wins 19th Grand Slam title at U.S. Open
Top Stories
Aviators drop game five, lose series against River Cats
Aviators drop game 4, series tied 2-2
UPDATE: Antonio Brown signs with Patriots
Aviators take 2-1 series lead over River Cats
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Cyber Security Tips
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
The Mel Robbins Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Legendary running back Ickey Woods returns to UNLV
Top Stories
Young teen honors mother with charity events
Top Stories
Chef Nanny on cooking with probiotics
Rocker Scott Stapp sits down with JC
R&B group The Manhattans hit the Orleans
The World’s Most Dangerous Man Ken Shamrock
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Young teen honors mother with charity events
Las Vegas Now
Working to raise money for St. Jude's
Posted:
Sep 9, 2019 / 06:32 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2019 / 06:32 AM PDT
Trending Stories
Border Patrol sector chief defends ‘overwhelmed’ agents over migrant class-action lawsuit
Florida boy bullied for homemade t-shirt, university makes it official design
Update: Coroner identifies 19-year-old woman shot and killed in North Las Vegas
More than 200 dogs, 50 cats killed at animal shelter in Bahamas
Social media helps boost medical tourism in Las Vegas