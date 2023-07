Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yonutz Henderson will mark its debut with a grand opening celebration and an end-of-summer bash on Saturday, August 12, featuring giveaways, entertainment, and other surprises. Dessert lovers are encouraged to stop by the new Yonutz location at 334 West Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson, NV 89015.

