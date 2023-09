Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp’s Galactic Giddy Up invites all Yelpers to StarBase on September 14 from 7p.m. to 10p.m. with funds benefitting Miracle Flights.

Private event is open to ALL Yelpers to attend but must be 21+ and must RSVP at the event listing at yelp.com/events

$20 suggested donation at the door to go to Miracle Flights.

Miracle Flights is a nonprofit that provides free flights to those in need of life-changing medical care not found in their local communities.