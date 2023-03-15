YEAR-ROUND GAZPACHO

BY NANNY BUBBY & TANYA MURRAY

I love every opportunity to cook and create with my own cooking confidence coach, Tanya Murray. Tanya and I have so much fun creating recipes together, laughing at our mistakes when they happen and giving each other the leigh way to experiment and push the edges of our own knowledge. Together we found a basic gazpacho recipe and gave it our own one, two punch. We love it and hope you will, too! I love generational cooking and I always love cooking with a wonderful friend. You can create so many memories this way. When we are together, we always remember to, “Spread Love Like Butter”.

Serves: 6

Total Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

12 sweet red baby pear tomatoes sliced in half

1 14oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes (drained)

¼ cup red onion, diced

1 English cucumber, diced

1 orange bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeño, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

½ cup parsley, chopped + more for topping

2 limes, zested and juice

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

4 cups V-8 juice

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. smoked Tabasco sauce

1 Tbsp. smoked olive oil

1 avocado for garnish, medium diced

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the fresh and canned tomatoes, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, jalapeño, garlic, and parsley.

Then add the lime zest and juice, Worcestershire, vinegar, vegetable juice, salt, pepper, and Tabasco. Mix well.

Separate half of the mixture to another bowl. With an immersion blender, coarsely blend half of the mixture and return to the main bowl.

Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes.

Once the soup is chilled, top with more parsley if desired and the diced avocado.

Enjoy!