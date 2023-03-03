KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 3, 2023 / 04:35 PM PST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 04:35 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)- The Las Vegas Toy Show is this weekend at the Ahern Hotel. WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter will be appearing on Saturday and Sunday. Sarge joined the show to talk about his legendary career… from G.I Joe to the WWE Hall of Fame.
We interviewed our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about accessible smart home devices.
Ketia Daniel, founder of BHM Cleaning Co., is BestReviews cleaning expert.
To learn more about ChatGPT and how we can inspire students, we sat down with BestReviews book expert, Ciera Pasturel.