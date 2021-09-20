Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Cyber Safe Parents
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Hunger Action Month
In Your Business
BestReviews
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Temps fall as we head toward autumn
Video
Top Stories
Investigators looking for cause of fire that gutted Mt. Charleston Lodge
Video
Two separate accidents cause delays for commuters Monday morning
Video
Fire damages 2-story home in southwest valley; no injuries reported
Gallery
The triumphant return of the Ms Senior Golden Years Pageant in Pahrump
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Temps fall as we head toward autumn
Video
Top Stories
Monsoon thunderstorms fire off the weekend
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 16th
Video
Dry, breezy winds should clear the air
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 15th
Video
Hot 100s are winding down
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Aviators
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Raiders now 2-0 with upset win at Pittsburgh; Carr throws for 382 yards
Rebels fall to 0-3 with loss to No. 14 Iowa State in Allegiant Stadium
Josh Jacobs out as Raiders prepare for Pittsburgh Steelers
Fleury shows off new mask, uniform with Blackhawks
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Celebrating Oktoberfest all month long at Hofbrauhaus
Video
Top Stories
Counting Cars is back for season 10
Video
Top Stories
Banachek’s Mind Games
Video
Wow the Vegas Spectacular returns to The Rio
Video
This fall, show your clutter who’s the boss with The Junkluggers
Video
Back to school with Ali Levine
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Pure Aloha Festival 2021
Top Stories
Pure Aloha Festival 2021
Top Stories
Harvest Festival Prize Package
Top Stories
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Wow the Vegas Spectacular returns to The Rio
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 06:27 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 06:27 AM PDT
For more info visit
Wow the Vegas Spectacular
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: Police officer charged with DUI in crash that killed 2nd officer posted $100K bail, in court again Tuesday
Video
I-Team: Criminals using dating apps to lure victims; man punched, robbed in Las Vegas hotel room
Video
I-Team sources: 14-year-old arrested for murder, suspected in 2nd deadly shooting
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas QAnon conference finds new home with major Trump supporter
9/11 hijackers in Las Vegas: local officials recount investigation
Video
I-Team: ZIP code data reveals which Las Vegas valley neighborhoods are more food insecure
‘It was a warzone,’ retired doctor on front lines remembers 9/11, 20 years later
Video
Trending Stories
Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito, cause of death not yet determined
Video
Fire damages 2-story home in southwest valley; no injuries reported
Gallery
I-Team: Police officer charged with DUI in crash that killed 2nd officer posted $100K bail, in court again Tuesday
Video
ONLY ON 8: Man found dead at apartment complex on Lake Mead, Jones identified by family
Two separate accidents cause delays for commuters Monday morning
Video