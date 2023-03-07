Las Vegas(KLAS)-For five generations, the Frey family has helped to build and grow Nevada – establishing themselves as an integral part of the Silver State’s history. Their story dates back more than 150 years ago when Joseph Frey Sr. first settled in the tiny town of Genoa, Nev. in 1854. Joseph and his brother, Laurent Frey, were part of one the state’s first land claims when farmland in the fertile Carson Valley was transferred to them, still 10 years before Nevada’s statehood.

Today, Colby and Ashley Frey own and operate Frey Ranch Distillery, one of the only estate grain distilleries in the country, producing and bottling whiskey and rye – all made from grains grown and distilled right on Frey Ranch.