by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 18, 2023 / 04:24 PM PST
Updated: Jan 18, 2023 / 04:24 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The winter months are no joke when it comes to your skin. Dryness, redness…How do we keep it looking fresh? Mercedes Martinez talks with owner and lead esthetician from The Lab, Alexandra Sherman to give us some tips.
