KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 04:15 PM PST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 04:15 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The winter season is still in full force so it’s important to stock up on those health and wellness products. Jillian Lopez chats with beauty and lifestyle advisor Dawn McCarthy to show us some must-haves.
Here is a rundown of some of the iconic video games that made the leap to another screen.
Gua sha tools feature smooth, flat surfaces and come in a variety of shapes that are often used on the face and neck for beauty purposes.
To keep curly hair healthy and beautiful, you need a good shampoo, conditioner and styling product, along with a brush made just for curly hair.