Las Vegas(KLAS)-Linda Johansen-James of International Retail Group shares what not to buy in 2023:

● Diamonds – wedding season is right around the corner, don’t break the bank on an engagement ring, swap out natural diamonds for lab-grown and save 50-70%

● Dryer sheets – not good for clothing, health or sustainability, use wool dryer balls instead; save on your grocery bill

● Birthday and greeting cards – the price of stamps just increased again and cards has increased, save money with a digital gift card