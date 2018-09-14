What household item can be recycled over and over

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Prepping for the Monsoon
Top Stories
Parker scores 16 in return, Sparks beat Aces 76-68
Top Stories
CCSD determines vendor data security incident
Person critical following shooting in North Las Vegas tow yard
Southwest valley dries out following flash flooding near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond
Las Vegas Ballpark’s growing food sensation, ‘Fly Dog’
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
A sticky start to August
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day forecast
Top Stories
Flash flood warning in effect until 5:30 p.m. for Las Vegas valley
A stormy last day of July
Taking a little sizzle out of temps today
Tedd’s Forecast for July 29th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Parker scores 16 in return, Sparks beat Aces 76-68
Top Stories
Las Vegas Ballpark’s growing food sensation, ‘Fly Dog’
Web Extra: Chef Brian Howard Talks “Fly Dogs” at LV Ballpark
Disgraced NFL star loses bid to undo plea deal in rape case
LV Stadium, 1-year from completion for 2020
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
GR8 School Supply Drive – 2019
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
The Story Pirates are sketch comedy for kids
Top Stories
Purdy the dog needs a home
Top Stories
Nevada State Bank is a top Nevada employer
Findlay Auto is changing car shopping with joy drive
Comedian Jimmy Shubert brings the laughs
Celebrating shark week with Cabo Wabo Cantina
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
What household item can be recycled over and over
Las Vegas Now
by: Staff
Posted:
Sep 14, 2018 / 07:11 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2019 / 11:43 AM PDT
Trending Stories
Parker scores 16 in return, Sparks beat Aces 76-68
FBI: Delivery drivers involved in Amazon theft ring
CCSD determines vendor data security incident
Person critical following shooting in North Las Vegas tow yard
Southwest valley dries out following flash flooding near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond