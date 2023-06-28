Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s a museum where nothing makes sense but everything is real. Roqui Theus takes you inside the new 11,000 square foot reality defying destination on the strip. The Paradox Museum officially opens Thursday June 29th, and is located inside the Showcase Mall.
For tickets and more information, head to paradoxmuseumlasvegas.com.
