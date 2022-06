Las Vegas(KLAS)-Charm School is now in session through August at “Lady Like, A Retro Modern Burlesque Show!” Roqui Theus stopped by the Mosaic Theatre on the strip to get a preview with co-creators, Jaimee Gallego and Summer Soltis, who say you will leave the show entertained and empowered. If you are 18 or older, you can catch lady like on Sunday and Monday at 10p.m., or Tuesday and Wednesday at 9pm. For more information and tickets, head to www.Ladylikeshow.Com.